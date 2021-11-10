ECP reserves verdict regarding LB polls in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict regarding the local bodies (LB) polls in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted the hearing regarding the LB polls in Islamabad. At the outset of the hearing, the federal government pleaded with the ECP to grant more time for holding the local bodies’ elections in the federal capital.

The secretary interior said that the federal government is chalking an effective system for the LB polls, and added that the new LB law is now on the agenda of the cabinet committee for legislation.

The ECP said that the government can make the law soon if it wants. Later, the judgement was reserved by the supreme electoral body.

Earlier, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash had announced that local bodies election will be held in the province in September.

The KP local bodies system completed its tenure during August 2020, and the ECP recently held a meeting to review arrangements for the polls in the province. The commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of the Election Act 2017.

