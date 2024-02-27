24.9 C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
ECP reserves verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s plea challenging NA-15 results

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, challenging his defeat in NA-15 Mansehra, ARY News reported. 

The verdict was reserved after the counsels representing Nawaz Sharif and Shahzada Gustashap Khan, who emerged victorious in the 8th February elections, completed their arguments.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member ECP bench.

Javed Jadoon counsel of Nawaz Sharif maintained that they have not received Form 45s from 123 voting stations, despite having received a copy of the returning officer’s (RO) response on Monday evening.

The counsel of Nawaz Sharif added that the ballot boxes were not sealed, adding that the poll in the constituency was ‘rigged’. “There was more vote-rigging and tampering in NA-15 than in Daska in the past”, he added.

Babar Awan who appeared on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate, maintained that the case ought to be referred to the election tribunal for an investigation if the bags’ seals were broken.

“The ECP has already formed election tribunals and the NA-15 matter should be sent to a tribunal,” Babar added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI-backed independent candidate Shahzada Gustasap Khan won the seat with 105,249 votes, while Nawaz Sharif finished runner-up with 80,382 votes.

