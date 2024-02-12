ECP restrains winning result of Khawaja Asif in NA-71

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Monday restrained result of the NA-71 Sialkot over a petition of the PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served notice to returning officer over Rehana Dar’s petition and summoned his reply.

The ECP while restraining result of winning candidate Khawaja Asif adjourned hearing until February 14.

The counsel of Rehana Dar said that “We had won the election with 50,000 votes lead according to form-45 from 353 polling stations.”

“We were defeated with 47,000 votes in the form 47 prepared by the returning officer,” the lawyer said.

“Another form 47 has been uploaded at the election commission’s website, half-an-hour ago,” lawyer said.

“Still, you are pleading that the new form 47 made no difference,” ECP member questioned. “Yes, my Lord on our application the new form 47 made no difference,” the counsel replied.

PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar, mother of Usman Dar, had announced to move court against alleged rigging after unofficial results showed she lost to PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif.

She alleged that Khawaja Asif and the returning officer have robbed the people’s mandate and manipulated results.

She claimed that Khawaja Asif had lost from all polling stations. “The returning officer didn’t provide the results; we were not allowed to enter the RO office,” she added.

According to unofficial results of 353 polling stations, PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif bagged 118,566 votes whereas Rehana Dar secured 100,272 votes.