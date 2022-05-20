ECP retracts Islamabad LG polls schedule

Islamabad:The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has retracted the schedule for the LG polls in the capital city, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the schedule has been retracted due to some technical reasons and the new schedule will be issued on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced the schedule on Friday, according to which, polling will take place on July 17, 2022.

According to the retracted schedule, candidates were required to submit their nomination papers to the Returning Officers (RO) from May 30 to June 3, and an initial list of candidates was to be issued on June 4, 2022.

ROs will conduct the scrutiny of the nomination papers from June 6 to 8, while appeals against the ROs decision were to be filed between June 9 to 11.

Moreover, three days from June 13 to 15 were set for the Appellate Tribunal to decide the appeals followed by the publication of the revised list of the candidates on June 17.

Likewise, June 18 was fixed as the last date for the withdrawal of candidates and the publication of the revised list of candidates.

The contesting candidates were to be allotted election symbols on June 20 while the election will be held on July 17.

