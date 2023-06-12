ECP review plea: SC rejects govt’s request to form larger bench

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday turned down gov’t plea seeking a larger bench to hear the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) review plea on the Punjab election date, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial while rejecting the gov’t plea ruled that the current three-member bench headed by him will continue hearing into ECP’s plea.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar is currently hearing the plea.

According to the cause list issued by the SC Registrar’s Office, the hearing into ECP’s review plea will be taken up by the top court tomorrow.

The Supreme Court – in its April 4 order – declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as new date.

Later, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approached Supreme Court to review its decision of holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

In a 14-page petition, the electoral body pleaded the Supreme Court to suspend its May 14 decision until a verdict on the revision petition on the issue.