ECP reviews first phase of Sindh Local Govt Polls

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Tuesday expressed grief over two deaths in review session of the local government elections in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) briefed a review session of the ECP about the LG elections in Sindh. Provincial election commissioner Sindh attended the ECP meeting via video-link.

“On the polling day rioting and scuffles reported in 10 districts, while eight persons were injured in violent incidents,” the session was briefed.

“Polling was suspended at 30 polling stations due to lawless incidents, while 13 elections of various categories were postponed owing to allotment of wrong election symbols,” the session told. “Overall polling deferred at 74 polling stations.”

“Moreover, 25 FIRs were registered against responsible persons,” secretary ECP said. “The election staff was kidnapped from UC-28 of Kandhkot Municipal Committee,” the session briefed. “It is responsibility of the provincial government to provide security to the electoral staff,” ECP secretary said.

“The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) talked with Chief Minister of Sindh, also wrote a letter to him, while the matter was discussed with provincial chief secretary for foolproof security.” “The CEC also talked about deployment of military troops,” secretary said.

“Overall performance of the law enforcement agencies was satisfactory”. “Polling is required to be held at 74 polling stations owing to various incidents, efforts will be made to redress such incidents,” he said.

“In 2015 local government elections of Sindh, 15 persons were killed in violence and 24 persons were injured. In comparison this election was better than the previous one,” secretary said.

The CEC expressed sorrow over death of persons in the election. He also expressed resentment over violent incidents during the election.

