ECP revises schedule for general election 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday revised the schedule for the general election scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the electoral watchdogs have extended the date of submission of nomination papers by two days and announced that the nomination papers can be submitted by December 24.

Following the nomination paper submission, the preliminary list of the candidates will be published on December 24.

Meanwhile, the returning officers will scrutinize the candidates from December 25 till December 30.

However, the polling will be held on February 08, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) penned down a letter to the ECP Chief requesting to extend the date of nomination papers by two days.

Earlier, MQM Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam had also requested the Election Commission to extend the date for nomination papers submission.