ECP says by-elections to be held on all seats if PTI quits

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday said that by-elections would be held on all provincial and national assembly seats if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decides to quit all the assemblies.

According to the ECP spokesperson, by-polls would be held under constitutional procedure if any provincial assembly is vacated. There is no specific law regarding announcing general elections if a certain number of seats are vacated, he added.

All seats vacated during the five-year constitutional tenure of the assemblies are filled via by-polls within 60 days, the ECP spokesperson said.

He further said Rs50 to 70 million will cost for holding a by-poll in any of the provincial constituencies. Furthermore, the country’s supreme electoral body said by-elections in 411 provincial constituencies will be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are dissolved.

The spokesperson said holding by and general elections in one year would be a difficult task but they are bound by the law.

It may be noted that on Saturday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party decided to quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

