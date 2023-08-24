ECP says consultative meetings with PTI, JUI-F held on positive note

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said on Thursday that the first round of pre-election consultations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) was held on a positive note, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun consultations with the major political parties ahead of the general elections to finalise the electoral roadmap.

The first round of pre-election consultations was chaired by the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today. The consultative meetings were also attended by the ECP secretary and other senior officers.

A PTI delegation comprising Babar Awan, Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi and Ali Muhammad Khan held consultations with the ECP high-ups.

The PTI delegation said that there is no need to conduct new delimitations. The PTI leaders demanded to ensure the immediate release of arrested leaders and workers besides granting permission to hold political rallies.

The PTI leaders urged the commission to provide a level playing field to the political parties.

The ECP spokesperson said that the PTI delegation emphasised on ensuring the organisation of general polls in 90 days.

The spokesperson added that the consultative meetings are being organised to receive feedback from the political parties. It said that the meetings were held in a good atmosphere.

The JUI-F delegation comprising Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidery, Jalaluddin and others also visited the ECP office to hold the consultations.

The JUI-F leaders recommended completing new delimitations after the gazette publication of the 2023 census results. They also urged to ensure the accuracy of voter records and polling stations in accordance with the new census data.

The JUI-F also demanded to ensure the deputation of impartial returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) in the upcoming general elections.

The ECP spokesperson said that efforts are being made to organise polls at the earliest and provide a level playing field to all political parties besides ensuring transparency. It added that the consultation process with the political parties will be continued.