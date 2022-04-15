ECP releases schedule for NA-33 Hangu by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued schedule for the by-election in NA 33 Hangu, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the schedule, the polling for the vacant seat of NA-33 constituency of Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on April 17 (Sunday).

All arrangements have been finalised to conduct peaceful and smooth by-elections. A total of five candidates are in the run for the NA-33 seat.

A tough contest is expected between the candidates of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The election campaign for NA-33 Hangu will conclude today at midnight.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Khayal Zaman.

Punjab LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued schedule for the first phase of local government elections in Punjab.

June 9 has been set as the polling day, a notification issued by the election monitoring body said.

The districts where LG polls will be held in the first phase include DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Khushab, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock.

