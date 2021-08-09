Foreign funding case: ECP scrutiny committee summons session on Aug 12

ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the session on August 12 regarding the case related to foreign funding of the political parties, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ECP’s scrutiny committee will conduct a session on August 12 at 2:00 pm where the members will review the particulars submitted by the parties.

Following the upcoming session, the commission issued notices to the parties in the foreign funding case.

READ: ECP SEEKS REPLY FROM SCRUTINY COMMITTEE IN PTI FOREIGN FUNDING CASE

Earlier in April, ECP had dismissed the petition of Akbar S Babar for providing relevant records of foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The election commission had announced its reserved verdict on Akbar S Babar’s plea in PTI foreign funding case. The ECP had upheld the verdict of the scrutiny committee for not handing over records of foreign funding case to the petitioner.

In its verdict, the commission had issued directives to the scrutiny committee to complete its tasks by the end of May.