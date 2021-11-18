ECP seeks deployment of Rangers in NA-133 by-election

LAHORE: The election commission has decided deployment of Rangers by-election in NA-133 constituency of Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent a letter to the Punjab Home Department seeking deployment of paramilitary Rangers for holding by-election in NA-133, sources said.

The provincial election commission has not yet received any reply from the home department, according to sources.

“The election commission will decide the polling scheme for the by-election by November 20,” sources said.

According to sources, the Rangers will assist to control the law and order situation during the election.

Police as well as the Rangers will be posted at polling stations during the by-election.

Moreover, CCTV cameras will also be installed at polling stations during the election.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who was passed away in heart attack.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold the by-election in NA-133 constituency on December 05.

