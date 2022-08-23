ECP seeks reply in PTI prohibited funding seizure case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought reply from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in prohibited funding seizure case, latest by September 6, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The hearing to seize prohibited funding of PTI was conducted by Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Shah Khawar, PTI’s counsel in the case skipped today’s hearing in the ECP, while Anwar Mansoor Khan also remained absent due to his engagements at the Supreme Court.

The assistant of Anwar Mansoor Khan appeared before the ECP and sought four-weeks time to submit a reply and related documents. The CEC asked the counsel if all the documents have been already submitted by PTI in the case, why do you need more time?

“We have sought documents from the PTI foreign chapter in the case because many things needed to be explained as per the ECP’s order in the PTI prohibited funding case,” he replied.

Denying the four-week time period for submission of documents, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja gave two weeks time to PTI and adjourned the hearing until September 6.

FIA forms committee

The Federal Investigation Agency yesterday formed a six-member probe team to launch an investigation into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

A six-member probe team was formed by the intelligence agency, sources say and added that Director Amna Baig will lead the investigation team.

