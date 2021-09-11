ECP sends letter to political parties, stresses timely intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the political parties to hold timely intra-party elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ECP in a letter to the heads of all political parties, observed that the political parties usually failing to hold their intra-party elections within scheduled time.

All the parties are responsible to hold the polls within party in a given time according to Section 208 of the Election Act 2017.

“Failure in holding the party election is violation of the law and the constitution of the party,” the letter read. “As the scheduled time passes, the political parties used to seek extended time from the election commission for holding elections,” according to the letter.

“Political parties should ensure intra-party polls within scheduled time,” the letter read.

“Political parties are bound to hold elections in party within a period not exceeding five years,” the ECP stressed in its letter to the parties.