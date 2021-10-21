ECP serves show-cause notice on Azam Swati over scathing remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served a show-cause notice on Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati over his scathing remarks against the commission.

The ECP directed the senior vice president of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to appear in personal capacity on October 26.

An associate of Swati’s lawyer turned up before the ECP bench and informed that the counsel was busy pursuing a case before the Supreme Court, so he could not appear before the commission.

On Oct 12, the ECP had directed Azam Swati to appear on October 21 (today) to explain his tirade against the election body.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had previously served notices on Swati and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of EVMs in the next general elections.

The ECP has also sought evidence from Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry after they levelled allegations against the election body in a press conference.

The railway minister had accused the election commission of taking bribes from the companies to manufacture electronic voting machines (EVMs).

