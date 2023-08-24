ECP in session over President’s invitation for election date meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has been in session to discuss the letter from the President to the CEC over the election date, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A meeting of the ECP, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, began here to discuss the letter of President Arif Alvi inviting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to discuss the date for general elections.

The members and the Secretary of the election commission also attending the meeting to discuss the invitation from the president in the constitutional perspective with regard to the timing of the general election in the country.

President Arif Alvi on Wednesday invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting to decide the date of general elections.

In the letter President wrote that he dissolved the National Assembly on August 09 on the advice of the prime minister. “President is bound to give the date of general elections, being held within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly under the Article 48-V,” the President wrote in the letter.

He invited the CEC for a meeting on Wednesday (yesterday) or Thursday(today).

The election commission has initiated consultations with political parties over general elections and delegations of the PTI and the JUI are expected to meet the ECP officials today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had recently announced that general elections were not possible within 90 days mandatory time, after dissolution of the assemblies.