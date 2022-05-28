ECP sets hearing after PML-N seeks nominations on PA reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the hearing for allocation of reserved seats in Punjab Assembly after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) approached the election body for nomination of its candidates for the seats, ARY NEWS reported.

The request from the PML-N was filed by Advocate Faisal Irfan on behalf of Malik Ahmed Khan. The ECP has set a hearing on the plea for June 02.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for delaying notification for the success of five PTI MPAs on reserved seats in Punjab after they fell vacant over the disqualification of dissident party lawmakers in Punjab Assembly.

The petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleaded that the ECP had de-seated five members on reserved seats for changing their loyalties and the commission is now constitutionally bound to notify other members of the party.

It said that the ECP has been asked to notify the members in a written letter but no progress has been made so far. “The ECP is a violation of the Constitution and the court should intervene and direct it to notify new members on the reserved seats,” he said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister election.

The ECP decision came days after SC’s decision on the interpretation of Article 63 (A), announcing that defective votes will not be counted.

