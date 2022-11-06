ECP set hearing of PPP, PML-N party funding case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set the hearing of the funding case of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP postponed the hearing of PTI’s prohibited funding case’s hearing and set the PML-N and PPP funding cases for hearing. The ECP had set the hearing of the PTI prohibited funding case on November 7.

The ECP set the hearing of the PPP and PML-N funding case on PTI leader Farrukh Habib’s plea.

The ECP was likely to hear the petitions seeking an investigation of party funds of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the coming week.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja had directed ECP to fix PPP and PML-N foreign funding pleas for hearing next week said sources.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib had filed a petition against the PPP and the PML-N at the ECP.

The authority launched an investigation against the PPP and the PML-N over allegations of foreign funding in 2019.

Earlier it emerged that no records of multi-million donations received by the PPP and PML-N have been found.

Also Read: ECP likely to hear PPP, PML-N foreign funding cases next week

Out of seven of these concealed accounts, the sources said that five of them are being operated in Punjab while one each is in KP and Sindh. “PML-N has failed to share details of Rs450 million,” they said adding that the party has only presented a record of 2 % of its accounts.

Comments