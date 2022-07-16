ECP sets up special control rooms to monitor by-polls in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up special control rooms at central and provincial levels to monitor the by-polls in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, the control rooms will continue working till compilation of polling results.

Returning Officers, relevant Deputy Commissioners, representatives of police, Rangers and Pakistan Army will be present in the control rooms to deal with any emergency.

The Control Rooms will promptly resolve election-related complaints which could be registered in central control room in Islamabad through helpline numbers: 051-9210837; 051-9204403; 051-9204402; and 051-9210838.

“The complaint can also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email; [email protected],” the ECP shared.

Provincial control room, Lahore could be contacted at landline telephone 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and email [email protected]

Pakistan Army, Rangers to be deployed during by-polls

Rangers, Pakistan Army personnel and Frontier Constabulary will be deployed during by-polls in Punjab, scheduled to be held on July 17.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to review the security measures ahead of the Punjab by-elections. The meeting was attended by the officials of the Interior Ministry and security departments.

The participants reviewed the law and order situation during the July 17 by-elections and also reviewed the letter of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan regarding the deployment of forces in the sensitive constituencies.

During the meeting, the participants expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements in the constituencies for the by-elections. The meeting decided to deploy Army, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary during Punjab by-elections.

Meanwhile, the meeting has imposed a ban on the display and possession of arms during by-elections in Punjab and Sindh. A special control room will be set up at the Interior Ministry on July 16 and 17.

