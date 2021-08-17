ECP sets up technical committee on electronic voting machines

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday set up a technical committee to look into the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), reported ARY News.

The development follows on the heels of Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz’s presentation on the working of EVMs developed by his ministry.

In a statement, the ECP said the committee would present a report after examining the voting machines. It also approved engaging technical consultants in the task.

Earlier today, the minister claimed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) expressed satisfaction over the EVMs developed by his ministry.

Talking to the media outside the ECP after giving presentation on EVMs, he said satisfactory answers were given to questions asked by ECP officials about the voting machines.

“The consensus has been developed on the use of technology in the 2023 election”, he said.