ECP serves show-cause notice to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Maulana Asad Mehmood, son of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the violation of the election code of conduct ahead of the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

The district monitoring officer has issued notice to JUI-f Leader MNA Asad Mehmood asking him to appear before the ECP on February 1.

The JUI-F leader had visited DI Khan yesterday to spearhead the election campaign of his party’s candidate, Kafeel Nizami, contesting for city mayor.

As per Para 17 of the ECP’s Code of Conduct, no member of parliament can visit a constituency where polls are scheduled after the dates for the election have been notified.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced the schedule of second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 18 districts.

According to ECP, the second phase of elections would be held in 18 districts on March 27, 2022. The nomination papers could be submitted with the election body between 7-11 February, according to a schedule.

The initial list of the candidates will be issued on February 12 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will continue until February 22.

The polling in 18 KP districts would be held on March 27, while the election commission will announce final results by April 1, the ECP notification stated.

