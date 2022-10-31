ECP submits reply in SHC over contempt case against Asad Umar

KARACHI: The election commission on Monday submitted its reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) over contempt proceedings against Asad Umar and others, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court heard petition of PTI leader Asad Umar against the election commission contempt case today.

“The election commission has been constitutionally mandated to impose its writ,” the ECP replied. “The election commission has also referred the matter to the Supreme Court”.

“It will be difficult for the election commissioner or members to hold elections when subjecting to insulting insinuations,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated.

“What happened in the supreme court,” the bench questioned. “The supreme court has its own jurisdiction and ours own,” the court said.

The Lahore High Court has suspended hearing until the matter being decided in the apex court,” ECP lawyer told.

The bench demanded the copy of the ECP petition filed in the supreme court. ECP lawyer asked for the time till the next hearing to provide the copies of the election commission plea in the apex court.

The court directed the election commission to submit its reply and the copy of the plea in the supreme court and adjourned the hearing of the case until November 08.

The high court bench also extended restraining order to the election commission from decision against Asad Umar and others in contempt case.

Earlier, Asad Umar’s counsel Anwar Mansoor had told the court that his client had appeared before the election commission and submitted his reply over the ECP contempt notice.

“The election commission rejected his reply to the notice and now going to frame charges against him and others,” counsel further said.

“The Commission is not a court to indict someone,” PTI leader’s lawyer had argued.

Recently the ECP had filed a constitutional petition with the Supreme Court to transfer challenges to its contempt cases against PTI leaders from different high courts to a single one.

Comments