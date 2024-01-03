ECP summons applications for postal ballots by Jan 22

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned applications for postal ballots for General Elections 2024, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP has directed to submit applications for postal ballots by January 22.

The election commission will issue postal ballots to armed forces troops deployed at national borders, policemen and other government officials posted away from their residential areas.

Moreover, special persons and prisoners would also be facilitated with postal ballots to cast their votes, ECP has said.

In June last year, the ECP had started printing of postal ballot papers in its preparation for the general election.

The election commission had announced, it will print 10,26,000 postal ballots for the National Assembly and 4,45,500 postal ballot papers for Punjab Assembly.

The electoral body will print 1,95,000 postal ballots for Sindh Assembly, 1,72,500 ballots for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 76,500 ballot papers for Balochistan Assembly, the ECP shared.