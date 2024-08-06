ECP summons Hafiz Naeem for ‘ignoring’ women quota

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Amir, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, in a case related to the allocation of party tickets to women.

The ECP has issued a notice to Jamat-e-Islami and 12 other political parties, including the Awami National Party (ANP), for failing to allocate 5 per cent of their party tickets to women.

According to the summon notice, the Hafiz Naeem has been asked to appear before the ECP tomorrow morning at 10 am.

The ECP has also issued notices to the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in this regard. The notices have been issued under Section 206 of the Election Act, which pertains to the allocation of party tickets to women candidates.

It is mandatory for every political party to field at least 5pc women candidates on general seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.