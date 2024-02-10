ECP summons important meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting on the election 2024 results tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will preside the ECP meeting.

Sources said that Sikandar Sultan Raja will be brief on February 8 election, the results in the meeting and the delayed announcement of election results.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released unofficial results of 252 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 100 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 71 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 54 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 17 NA seats and IPP and JUI bagged two whereas PML-Q got secured three seats, and MWM, PML-Z, BNP clinched victory on two NA seats.

The vote count is currently underway after millions of Pakistanis exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives for five-year term amid the countrywide internet and mobile shutdown, political violence, and terror attacks.

As many as 17,816 independent and party-affiliated candidates contested for 265 National Assembly, 296 Punjab Assembly, 130 Sindh Assembly, 113 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 51 Balochistan seats.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.