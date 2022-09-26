ECP summons Imran Khan in contempt case on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in contempt of court proceedings today (Tuesday) after his reply was termed “unsatisfactory”, ARY News reported.

PTI chief Imran Khan last Monday submitted his reply to the ECP in contempt of court proceedings against him for using ‘intemperate, unparliamentary language’ against the electoral body and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Barrister Gohar and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry submitted a reply with ECP on behalf of Imran Khan. In his reply, Imran Khan expressed concerns about the role of the election body.

“Imran Khan did not insult the ECP or CEC. He only expressed concerns about the role of the Election Commission in his statements,” the PTI chief maintained in his reply.

“ECP has no authority to hear the cases, nor can the secretary election body send notices to party leaders,” Khan added, terming the ECP’s notice as a violation of the Constitution.

After terming his response as “unsatisfactory,” the ECP issued show-cause notice to PTI chief and directed him to appear before the commission’s office in person on September 27. The election body has also summoned PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar on September 27 (Tuesday).

Comments