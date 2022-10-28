ECP summons Imran Khan on Nov 1

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan on November 1 over a violation of code of conduct, ARY News reported on Friday quoting sources.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has served notice to PTI chief Imran Khan and provincial minister for violating the Election Laws ahead of NA-45 Kurram by-polls.

According to the ECP code of conduct, the public office-holders including president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, cannot participate in the by-polls campaigns.

the polling for the vacant seat of NA-45 constituency will be held on Oct 30 and the necessary instructions have been issued in this regard.

The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

