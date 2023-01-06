ECP summons Imran Khan over disqualification case

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreen-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on January 11, ARY News reported.

The ECP issued a notice and called PTI chairman Imran Khan himself along with his lawyer on January 11, 2023 over a disqualification case.

According to the notice, the former prime minister Imran Khan has to appear before ECP and explain why Imran Khan is still chairman of the party despite being disqualified from holding political office for five years.

READ: LHC CONSTITUTES FULL BENCH ON IMRAN KHAN DISQUALIFICATION PLEAS

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was declared disqualified for misrepresenting assets information, moreover, a disqualified person cannot obtain the chairman position of a political party.

ECP sent a notice through the district election commission Islamabad, which was later dispatched to Imran Khan’s Bani Gala address.

Comments