ECP summons session to review report on PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important session on December 9 (Thursday) to review the progress on foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The scrutiny committee had forwarded its report to the higher authorities of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the PTI foreign funding case last week.

The ECP high-ups will hold consultations regarding the PTI foreign funding case in light of the scrutiny committee’s report.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, while informally talking to the journalists today, confirmed that the report of the scrutiny committee was received.

“The sealed report forwarded by the scrutiny committee is on my table, however, I haven’t read it as yet. An in-camera session will be held on Thursday to review the report.”

The CEC said that the Election Commission of Pakistan officials will review the scrutiny committee’s report after de-sealing it in the upcoming session to decide on the next strategy.

