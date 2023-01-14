ECP summons urgent meeting to make decision on Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned an important meeting to make a decision on the second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions after armed forces excused from providing security for sensitive polling stations, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government on Saturday once again urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad amid security threats.

In a letter to the election commission, the Sindh government requested to postpone LG polls as the number of army and Rangers personnel required for elections, are not available.

According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will chair the meeting. The meeting will be held at 1pm.

GHQ excuses itself from deploying troops

The Pakistan Army once again turned down a request for static deployment of troops outside the “sensitive and most sensitive” polling stations during the local government polls scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on January 15.

Through a letter, the Ministry of Interior on Saturday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that the ECP’s request seeking additional deployment of Army and Rangers outside the polling stations had been taken up with the military operations directorate, General Headquarters (GHQ).

“In response, MO Dte (military operations directorate), GHQ has stated that as already intimated given current deployment and very high number of sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, required static deployment and security cover to polling staff and material as desired by [ECP] is not possible,” a letter from the interior ministry to the commission read.

It added: “Provincial Home Departments are responsible for providing requisite troops / police component for 1st tier response / static deployment at Polling Stations while Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) and Pakistan Army can only provide Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) for 2nd and 3rd tier response, respectively.”

“Moreover, the current tiered deployment of law enforcement agencies/civil armed forces/army, as already practiced in multiple elections/local government elections in last couple of years, has paid its dividends and is considered suitable for application in impending Sindh Local Government Elections (Phase-2) as well,” the ministry’s letter read.

“An effort will be made to provide required static deployment of Rangers at these polling stations in support of police as a one-time measure,” the letter states.

The development comes after law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have warned of terror threats in the upcoming local government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad and urged ECP to postpone polls.

