ECP suspends Punjab govt’s free electricity package until by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the Punjab government’s initiative to provide a subsidy on electricity bills under the ‘Roshan Gharana Program’, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja suspended the ‘Roshan Gharana Program’ until July 17 and directed that it could be re-launched after the elections.

“We want these elections to be held in a transparent manner as it will directly impact the formation of the provincial government,” the CEC said.

During the hearing, Hamza Shahbaz said that the program to subsidize households receiving electricity bills of up to 100 units was launched in the provincial budget for FY2022-23. “This package is for the entire province and not limited to 20 constituencies,” he said.

The chief minister’s counsel said that it could only be declared a violation of the code of conduct if a package is being announced for a particular constituency.

To this, the chief election commissioner asked if the program was part of the budget then why there was a need to announce it later through a press conference.

Free electricity package

Before the by-elections in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz announced to provide free electricity to households that consumed 100 units per month in the last six months.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Punjab Chief Minister announced that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Hamza Shehbaz also said that the government will provide solar panels to the people in need, adding that the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief program that will benefit at least nine million households.

He recalled how he went to jail for the first time during his days at the Government College in Lahore. The Punjab CM called out to save the public from inflation and improve the country’s economy.

