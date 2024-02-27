ECP takes important decision regarding new voters’ registration

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that registration of new voters and data correction would continue till the issuance of the by-elections schedule.

In a statement issued here, the ECP spokesman said that voter registration, vote transfer, and data correction, as per the identity card, could be updated in the electoral rolls under the law.

“In this regard, Forms 21, 22, and 23 can be submitted to the District Election Commissioner or Registration Officer of the relevant district. Voter registration, transfer, and data validation will continue until the issuance of the by-elections schedule,” a press statement issued here read.

The ECP added that after the release of the by-election schedule, registration of new voters and data correction would be suspended in the constituencies where the by-elections will be held.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections would be held in the constituencies vacated by the candidates who emerged victorious on more than one seat.

Earlier on February 22, the ECP directed candidates who have won more than one seat in the 8th February General Elections to retain only one seat of their choice and vacate others.

The ECP urged the candidates who emerged victorious from multiple constituencies to vacate the extra seats before administering the oath.

The ECP urged the candidates to submit applications for relinquishing seats to either the office of the Chief Election Commissioner at the ECP in Islamabad or the Provincial Election Commissioner in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.