ECP takes notice of caretaker minister’s public meeting address

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought a report from the Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the participation and speech of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak in a public meeting, ARY News reported.

In a statement, a representative of the ECP said the purpose of the report is to assess the situation and decide if any legal action is necessary.

The spokesperson emphasized that it is essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, and unbiased elections.

The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of violation, legal action will be taken, concluded the spokesperson.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) was moved against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government.

The petition filed in the court stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has ended. The date of elections was announced first and then then the caretaker government was constituted according to Article 105, the petition added.

The court was informed that 90 days have passed after the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and the constitution of the caretaker government and the governor did not announced the election date.

The status of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government is unconstitutional and illegal and every measure this government takes should be considered as unconstitutional, the petition added.