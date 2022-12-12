ECP takes notice of Imran Khan’s press conference

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took notice of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s press conference, ARY News reported citing sources.

The former prime minister Imran Khan addressed a video link press conference yesterday (Sunday) and strongly criticized the incumbent government over its economic policies as well as the looming threat of a default.

According to sources, the ECP asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to provide the script of Imran’s press conference.

The ECP can take action against PTI chairman under article 204.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served notice to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for not submitting details of expenses in by-elections.

It is pertinent to note here that on October 21, the ECP has already disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

