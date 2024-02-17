ECP decides to probe former Commissioner Rawalpindi’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to form a high-level committee to probe into the allegations of former Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, ARY News reported.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Akram Raja presided over the ECP’s emergent meeting called in the wake of Commissioner Rawalpindi’s allegations.

In a press statement after the meeting, the ECP said that the allegations of former Commissioner Rawalpindi were discussed.

It was decided that a committee led by a senior member of the ECP would be formed. The Secretary, special secretary, and Additional Director General of the law department would also be part of the committee.

Statements of Rawalpindi’s District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) would be recorded by the committee.

“The committee would submit a report to the ECP within three days after being notified,” the statement read.

It added that in the light of the committee’s report, legal action and contempt of ECP proceedings might be initiated against former Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta.

Earlier in the day, Liaqat Ali Chatha resigned as Commissioner Rawalpindi over alleged rigging in elections 2024.

Addressing a press conference the Rawalpindi commissioner surrendered to police saying “I accept responsibility for rigging the election 2024”.

Liaqat Ali Chattha admitted that the rigging took place in the election and candidates who were leading in their constituencies with over 70,000 votes were converted to losers with the help of fake seals under his watch.

He also apologized to his subordinates for compelling them to rig elections saying that they were crying when they were directed to carry out the rigging.