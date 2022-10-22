ECP to hold presser to announce Imran Khan’s disqualification decision

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would hold a press conference to release a detailed verdict of Toshakhana reference against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the electoral watchdog has decided to hold a presser to release a detailed verdict that saw former prime minister Imran Khan disqualified in the Toshakhana reference.

Informed sources told ARY News that the detailed decision of Toshakana reference would be announced soon, adding that the delay would not make any difference to the verdict.

Earlier in the day, PTI leaders questioned ECP’s withholding of Imran Khan disqualification detailed decision.

“Why is the election commission withholding the written decision? What are they cooking up now,” party leader Asad Umar said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called the delay in not issuing the written ruling “shameful”, claiming that chief election commissioner was waiting for a written decision from London or Bilawal House.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenged his disqualification in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, filed on his behalf a writ petition in the IHC, praying that the order be declared “against the settled principles of law” on Article 63. The plea further urged the court to declare the ECP’s order “misconceived” and set it aside.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was involved in corrupt practices. ECP was ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

