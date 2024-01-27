13.9 C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
ECP makes SMS service 8300 free of charge

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next. 

The announcement was made by ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, Additional Director General Nighat Sadique, and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit.

They said the voters can check details of their constituencies and polling stations by sending the number of their computerized identity cards to 8300.

The ECP officials said the voters are required to bring their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the polling station for voting. A vote can be cast even if the CNIC is expired or using the token issued for the issuance of a new CNIC.

Additional Director General ECP Nighat Sadique said a large number of international observers have also been invited to monitor the elections.

ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, stated that under the Election Act, a time limit has been set for the completion of election results. He mentioned that presiding officers are obligated to send the election results to the Election Commission by 2 am.

In the event of any delay, the returning officer will inquire about the cause of the delay from the presiding officer and submit it to the Election Commission. He emphasized that the election results must be finalized by 10 am the next day.

