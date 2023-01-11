ECP to use modern technology in next general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to use modern technology in the next general elections and launched a district-level survey on internet and other issues, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continued its preparations for the next general elections and decided to use modern technology for the polls. The commission initiated a survey to identify internet and other technical issues in its district offices.

The commission acquired services of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for the use of modern technology. The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that modern equipment will be installed at the offices of all district election commissioners.

The relevant election officers will be given access to the electoral system upgration and internet. The commission directed the district election commissioners to cooperate with the PTCL teams.

Sources told ARY News that the use of modern technology will assist the commission to get timely results in the next general elections. The ECP also sent the copies of its letter to the Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) offices.

