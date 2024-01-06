ECP unveils constituency-wise polling station lists

ISLAMABAD: Returning officers (ROs), in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), have published the constituency-wise preliminary lists of polling stations, ARY News reported.

Candidates and voters have the opportunity to submit their suggestions or objections regarding polling stations to the District Returning Officers (DROs) until January 11, 2024.

DROs are set to declare their decisions on these objections or suggestions from January 12 to 17, with the final list of polling stations to be revealed 15 days before the elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday completed priority-based training for election supervisory staff appointed for the smooth conduct of the 2024 general elections.

According to the electoral body, the training of 579,191 people has been completed, while the remaining 406,222 people will complete training by February 1.

ECP spokesman said on Thursday that the Commission had initiated training for nearly one million election staff during the last week of November, 2023, which would conclude by February 1, 2024.

The remaining 406,222 election supervisory staff, including District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, and others would be imparted training before the deadline, he added. Strict disciplinary action was being taken against the staff who remained absent during the training programme, the ECP spokesman said.

He said in compliance with the ECP’s special directives, the central control room had been fully operational since December 26, 2023, addressing and resolving complaints promptly.

To date, the central control room had received 45 complaints, all of which had been resolved, he added.

The spokesperson said the central complaint cell at the Election Commission Secretariat also handled 165 complaints, promptly processing and issuing necessary instructions to the relevant authorities.