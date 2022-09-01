ECP urges Punjab to hold LG elections immediately

ISLAMABAD: The election commission has directed Punjab government to ensure immediate holding of local councils elections in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A session of the election body, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja discussed the issue of the local government polls in Punjab.

The election commission also demanded the rules of the provincial local government law and maps from the provincial government, for the grassroot elections in Pakistan’s largest province.

Chief Secretary of Punjab and other officials also attended the meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Failure in holding timely local government elections, is violation of the constitution as well as the orders of the Supreme Court,” said in a briefing in the ECP meeting. “Constantly amending the local government law has made it impossible to hold the elections in time,” according to briefing.

“The provincial government is bound to hold local councils elections under the constitution as well as the orders of the Supreme Court,” chief election commissioner said.

