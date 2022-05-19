ECP to announce verdict in dissident PTI MPAs case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to announce its verdict on references seeking the disqualification of 25 dissident MPAs of the PTI who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the election for Punjab chief minister tomorrow, ARY News reported.

The election body had reserved its verdict on Tuesday.

The ECP, which was set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday, postponed the announcement after SC issued an order on Article 63(A) presidential reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reportedly approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to get a copy of a verdict on the presidential reference on Article 63 (A) in order to decide on a disqualification reference against 25 rebel MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja also chaired an important meeting of the ECP where according to sources, the verdict announced by the apex court on a presidential reference was mulled over.

The SC on Tuesday announced its verdict on the interpretation of Article 63 (A), announcing that defective votes will not be counted.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reserved its decision on the disqualification reference of 25 dissident PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had sent disqualification references against the deviant members.

