ECP to announce verdict on holding Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the reserved decision on holding the repeatedly-delayed local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

The ECP had reserved verdict on petitions filed by MQM-Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) over local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of the MQM-P and other parties.

During the hearing, the Sindh government sought a week to submit arguments in the case as Additional Advocate General Fauzia Zafar appeared before the ECP unprepared.

The CEC abolished the defence right of the provincial government after its lawyer showed up in the case without preparation.

In a petition, the Jamaat-e-Islami called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to fulfil its constitutional responsibility by holding local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on time.

PPP-led Sindh government and MQM-Pakistan had moved ECP over delay in LG polls due to delimitations issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new phase of the Sindh LG polls are scheduled for January 15 in Karachi Division after its postponement six times.

