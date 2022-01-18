ECP wants 3,900 EVMs for Islamabad Local Government elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Ministry of Science and Technology to provide as many as 3,900 electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the upcoming local government elections in Islamabad.

Accepting the election monitoring body’s demand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the ministry to provide the required number of EVMs to the commission.

Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz said that for now, at least 50 voting machines are being given to the ECP as demanded by it for testing and training of the staff.

He vowed to provide 3,900 EVMs to the commission before April 15 when the local bodies elections are scheduled to take place in Islamabad.

Earlier, the minister said the upcoming local bodies elections in Islamabad will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Local Government polls in Islamabad will be held in mid of April this year, Federal Minister Shibli Faraz said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, adding that the government is cooperating with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

