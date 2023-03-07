ECP to write letter to PM for release of election funds

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to write letter to the prime minister for release of funds for KP and Punjab elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The election commission has estimated expenditure for elections in Punjab and KP, sources said. The ECP has estimated 35 billion rupees expenditure for holding election in two provinces, according to sources.

“The prime minister will be informed about the expenditure estimates and requested to direct the Ministry of Finance for immediate release of funds,” election commission sources said.

The prime minister will also be asked for providing security in KP and Punjab during the election.

According to sources, the election commission has taken this decision after non-cooperation from the federal interior and finance ministries.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali invited the officials of the ECP for consultations on elections on March 7 or 8.

The letter was written in response to a letter sent by the ECP for the announcement of the election date.

The ECP in its letter to Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali, stated that he must consult with the commission and announce a date for election in the province.

