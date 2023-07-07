ECP’s website faces cyber attack, security alert issued

34.9 C
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reportedly experienced a cyber attack on Friday afternoon, as a result, a security alert has been issued in response to the incident, ARY News reported.  

According to the details, the ECP’s website was targeted in a cyber attack, following which security alerts were issued, instructing the officers affiliated with the election commission to ignore unknown emails.

Employees of the Election Commission have been instructed not to use emails and to disregard emails received from unknown sources. Officers of the ECP have been ordered to ignore unknown emails.

