Ed Sheeran addresses speculation surrounding his marriage

Ed Sheeran has reassured fans that his latest album isn’t a reflection of marital trouble, but simply his commitment to emotional honesty in music.

The Perfect singer sparked concern after releasing a series of candid tracks on the deluxe edition of his new album Play.

The songs, which explore his juggling life as a superstar and dad of two, quickly led fans to speculate about the state of his marriage to Cherry Seaborn.

Speaking at a Spotify pop-up ahead of the event, Ed clarified that the album’s raw tone shouldn’t be taken as a literal snapshot of his home life.

“Sometimes people listen to records today and assume that what that song is, is their world 100 per cent at the time.It’s very much like heightened emotions. You never write a song on a ‘meh’ day,” Ed said.

The singer further said, “You always write songs like, ‘This is the most loving I’ve ever felt, this is the happiest I’ve ever felt, this is the angriest I’ve ever felt’ They’re all like big extremities and that’s what inspires the song. And then that’s where the song exists and that’s why people connect to the song as people have these big feelings.

“I think the only time the songs will ever be created, for me at least, are in those moments of big extremes,” he added.

During his Saturday night show, Ed paid tribute to his beloved wife, Cherry Seaborn.