Ed Sheeran has left his fans heartbreaking after sharing major career plan during the opening night of his North American LOOP tour in Glendale, Arizona.

The 35-year-old singer paused mid-performance on Saturday night to speak to the audience after performing a series of his biggest hits.

In an emotional moment, Sheeran suggested that his current tour may be followed by a long break from the spotlight.

“This is gonna be my last time here in a while. I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing,” he said on stage. “So if I don’t see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming.”

Ed Sheeran, who shares two children, Lyra, five, and Jupiter, four, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, explained that his upcoming schedule would keep him on the road for several more months before concluding the North American leg of the tour in November.

The singer has spent much of the year touring internationally, with performances across New Zealand, Australia and South America earlier in 2026.

His North American run is set to continue for several months before wrapping up in Tampa, Florida.

Ed Sheeran has taken breaks from music before, including pauses following major album cycles and global tours, often citing the need to focus on his personal life.