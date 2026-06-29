Ed Sheeran crashed a wedding in Las Vegas and sang for a shocked couple

Ed Sheeran went and interrupted someone’s wedding in Vegas! Check out how his surprised acoustic set helped the bride and groom feel magical.

Pop megastar crashes wedding and sings ‘Magical’ for the bride and groom, Jordan and Carter Lindenfield. The Little White Wedding Chapel was hosting a loving couple for what they must have thought was just an everyday Wednesday ceremony.

They had no idea that a global superstar, none other than singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, was about to walk through their chapel doors and commandeer their event.

Sheeran strummed an acoustic guitar and belted out his unreleased track, Magical, while back-up vocalists lent their voices for the impromptu serenade. Jordan and Carter Lindenfield are a sight to behold as their tears fall in awe as the former chart-topper surprises them with their own special, live performance.

More than just a musician, Sheeran played an unofficial gig but then jumped into a legitimate role as he stayed for the duration of their nuptial ceremony and acted as a licensed witness on the couple’s wedding certificate.

“Still processing what an unforgettable moment this was,” groom, Jordan, shared on social media “Thank you for truly making our special day magical.” bride Carter wrote the Grammy Award-winning musician, “Never could have imagined it!”

As for fan reactions, they declared, “OMG!!!” and “Best wedding singer of all time!!!”

Ed Sheeran visited the pair because he was stranded in the city. It turned out the pop idol had originally been slated to headline the Allegiant Stadium with a performance on Wednesday but alas! The stage had reportedly proven unsafe.

He felt as though it had let him down.

“Gutted to cancel but the show will go on,” he wrote on his Instagram story along with his new, wedding-crashing antics for his followers to share and to reframe his day for a more favorable outcome.

Note: Ed Sheeran, the pop idol pictured above, and DJ Martin Garrix, previously worked together for Sheeran’s ‘Repeat It’ – a track co-written for Martin Garrix in March 2016 – while both artists had been filming in New York City. But Garrix did not appear at the Vegas nuptials. This headline is about the musician as himself during the wedding stunt.