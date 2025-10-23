Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon Enjoy sporty outing Game at Knicks Game

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon are enjoying sporty outing!

On Wednesday, October 22, the Photograph singer and the 51-year-old singer were seen mingling courtside at Knicks game in New York.

The two were spotted cheering on the New York Knicks against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they sat on the front row at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, Ed Sheeran opted for a casual look consisting of a cream Corteiz national anthem hoodie with camouflage cargo trousers.

He elevated his look with Air Jordan 1 Off-White Retro High NRG, which are worth a whopping £2,000.

Meanwhile, The Tonight Show host wore a black Celine jacket with a pair of smart grey trousers, looking energetic.

The pair enjoyed the game to the fullest as they watched the Knicks defeat the Cavaliers 119-111.

Ed’s outing comes after he revealed about relocating to America for the foreseeable future.

During a interview at the 2 Johnnies podcast, the singer – recently snapped up a sprawling £9million home in New York – shared that he would be “settling” in the States with wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters, Lyra and Jupiter while on tour.

