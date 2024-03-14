Ed Sheeran learns SRK’s signature pose from the man himself – Watch

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan taught British music star Ed Sheeran how to do his signature arm pose.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After copying Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ hook step with Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran made most of his time in India, hanging out with Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan and learning his signature arm pose.

In the now-viral video on social media, shared by the ‘Shape of You’ singer on his Instagram handle with the caption, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together,” both the celebrities are seen recreating the move on ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ background score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The video is doing rounds on social media platforms and was showered with love from millions of his fans.

Reacting to the reel, a social user wrote, “What a cross over!” Another added, “What is this multiverse we’re living in.”

“No one can do it better than the man himself,” one more remarked.

“This is the biggest collab of the year,” a fourth declared.

Notably, Sheeran landed in India earlier this week and is set to perform in the country, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour 2024. The Indian leg of his best-selling tour, to be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, on March 16, will be the final stop for Asia shows.

‘Will we ever see Shahrukh, Aamir, Salman together?’: SRK’s old video goes viral amid Khans joint performance at Ambani’s bash